As the November international break approaches for Crystal Palace Women, lets look at which Palace players will be jetting off to represent their nations.
Friendlies and important qualifiers await for Palace's internationals, as the players gear up for the qualification stage of the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.
Palace's European players will be jetting off to play a series of friendlies in Spain, whilst Ashleigh Weerden will be representing Suriname in their crucial CONCACAF clashes.
Read below about where and when the international Eagles will be playing..
Ashleigh Weerden
CONCACAF qualifiers get underway on Friday, 28th November - with Weerden set to face off against Anguilla and the Dominican Republic in the first games of Group D.
With Haiti and Belize also in the Group, Suriname will need to top their group in order to advance to the 2026 CONCACAF Women's Championship, which will then provide the 'Natio Uma' with a chance at World Cup qualification.
Abbie Larkin, Hayley Nolan, and Ruesha Littlejohn
Ireland secured promotion to League A in the UEFA Nations League last time out, thanks to Abbie Larkin's late finish in Belgium.
For the November international break, the Girls in Green are travelling to a week-long training camp in Marbella, Spain, where they will face Hungary in a friendly.
Indiah-Paige Riley
The Football Ferns are set to play a friendly double-header against trans-Tasman rivals Australia in the upcoming break.
With World Cup 2027 qualifiers kicking off for New Zealand in 2026, the friendlies will be a good opportunity for Riley and the team to test themselves against top opposition.
Elise Hughes
Wales will also travel to Spain for the international break, where they will face South Korea in Malaga. This will be the first time these two teams have ever faced each other in international women's competition.
The Dragons will also take on Switzerland in Jerez a few days later, as they look to test themselves against stronger sides ahead of the upcoming Nations League campaign.
Eve Annets
Palace loanee Eve Annets has been called up to the England Under-20's squad, where they will be facing China, the USA and Mexico in a series of friendlies in Spain.
The goalkeeper recently kept Palace's first clean sheet of the season, in the 3-0 Subway Women's League Cup win over Leicester City.
Wednesday, 26th November (16:00 GMT): China PR v England (Friendly)
Saturday, 29th November (12:00 GMT): England v USA (Friendly)
Tuesday, 2nd December (11:00 GMT): England v Mexico (Friendly)
Kirsty Howat
Scotland have a series of friendlies over the next week, as they too look to build before the Nations League campaign.
They too travel to Spain, where they will face Ukraine and China in a friendly double-header.
Justine Vanhaevermaet
Like the rest of Palace's European contingent, Justine Vanhaevermaet and the Red Flames will be playing a series of friendlies in Spain.
Belgium will take on Switzerland and then Finland over the next week.