Twelve Palace Women players have joined up with their nations ahead of the upcoming international break, read below to see who they will be playing and when!
Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil are the focus for the majority of Palace's internationals.
The Eagles will be represented across the world, with Palace players competing in UEFA, CONCACAF and OFC qualifiers over the next month.
Meanwhile, Palace's England Under-20's have travelled to Spain, as they build towards the final round of qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championship, as well as the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup taking place in Poland in September.
Read below to find out more!
All kick-off times listed below in GMT.
Wales
Elise Hughes & Hayley Ladd
Palace's number nine was the hero against the Czech Republic, as her stoppage-time header salvaged a 2-2 draw in Uherske Hradiste.
With Wales heading for defeat, Hughes nodded in Gemma Evans' cross to help her team grab a point.
Hayley Ladd started in the heart of the Welsh defence, whilst Hughes replaced Hannah Cain on the 68th minute.
The Dragons will now host Montenegro on Saturday, as they look to finish top of their group in order to secure a more favourable qualifying path to the World Cup.
Tue, 3rd March: Czech Republic 2 - 2 Wales (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Sat, 7th March (15:30): Wales v Montenegro (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
New Zealand
Indiah-Paige Riley
Indiah-Paige Riley's side have been dominant so far in OFC World Cup qualifying, recording back-to-back 8-0 wins.
Riley started in both games, and scored in the clash against the Solomon Islands - curling a wonderful shot into the top corner with her left foot.
With a place secured at next month's qualification semi-finals for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup, the Football Ferns will look to make it three wins out of three against American Samoa on Thursday.
Fri, 27th Feb: Samoa 0 - 8 New Zealand (OFC World Cup Qualifiers)
Mon, 2nd March: Solomon Islands 0 -8 New Zealand (OFC World Cup Qualifiers)
Thu, 5th March (02:00): American Samoa v New Zealand (OFC World Cup Qualifiers)
Republic of Ireland
Abbie Larkin, Ruesha Littlejohn & Hayley Nolan
Abbie Larkin made an appearance off the bench as Ireland lost 2-1 at home to France.
Ranked as the seventh-best team in the world, it was always going to be a tough test against Les Bleues.
Ireland took the lead through Katie McCabe in the first-half, before a Melvine Malard brace secured the win for the visitors.
They will now face the Netherlands on Saturday, as they look to get their first points in League A.
Tue, 3rd March: Republic of Ireland 1 - 2 France (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Sat, 7th March (19:45): Netherlands v Republic of Ireland (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Scotland
Kirsty Howat
Palace's number ten made an appearance off the bench for Scotland, as her side beat Luxembourg 5-0 away from home.
Howat replaced captain and hattrick hero Caroline Weir on the 74th minute, as Scotland ran riot on the continent.
They will now entertain Luxembourg at Hampden Park on Saturday, as they look to bolster their World Cup hopes.
Tue, 3rd March: Luxembourg 0 - 5 Scotland (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Sat, 7th March (17:00): Scotland v Luxembourg (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
England Under 20's
Eve Annets, Lola Brown & Lucy Newell
England have already booked their place at the 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in September, but are playing three games in Spain to prepare for UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championship qualifying.
Both Lucy Newell and Lola Brown started in the opener against Spain, as the Young Lionesses lost 3-1.
No Palace players would feature in the subsequent 1-0 win over the Netherlands yesterday, as Chloe Hylton scored the only goal of the game.
Mexico await for Palace's Young Lionesses on Friday, as they look to end with another win in Spain.
Sat, 28th Feb: England U20's 1 - 3 Spain U20's (Friendly)
Tue, 3rd March: England U20's 1 - 0 Netherlands U20's (Friendly)
Fri, 6th March (11:00): England U20's v Mexico U20's (Friendly)
Belgium
Justine Vanhaevermaet
Justine Vanhaevermaet was a late substitute for Belgium, as they won 3-0 against Israel.
Goals from Tessa Wullaert, Hannah Eurlings and Saar Jansen wrapped up a convincing win for the Red Flames, as they moved level with Scotland in their group.
They host Israel on Saturday, as they also look to secure a more favourable path to World Cup qualification.
Tue, 3rd March: Israel 0 - 3 Belgium (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Sat, 7th March (16:00): Belgium v Israel (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Jamaica
Allyson Swaby
Swaby was an unused substitute as the Reggae Girlz won 3-2 against Nicaragua in CONCACAF World Cup qualifiers.
This result moves Jamaica above Nicaragua into first place in Group B, with a game in hand as well.
Swaby recently spoke about the pride she feels when representing her country, you can read that piece here.
Mon, 2nd Mar: Nicaragua 2 - 3 Jamaica (CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers)
