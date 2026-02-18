Thirteen Palace Women players have joined up with their nations ahead of the upcoming international break, read below to see who they will be playing and when!
Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil are the focus for the majority of Palace's internationals.
The Eagles will represented across the world, with Palace players competing in UEFA, CONCACAF and OFC qualifiers over the next month.
Meanwhile, Palace's England Under-20's will travel to Spain, as they build towards the final round of qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championship, as well as the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup taking place in Poland in September.
Read below to find out more!
All kick-off times listed below in GMT.
Republic of Ireland
Abbie Larkin, Ruesha Littlejohn & Hayley Nolan
Larkin’s last-minute heroics last October secured Ireland’s promotion to Nations League Group A, a result which guaranteed a World Cup play-off place for the Girls in Green.
They now take on France and the Netherlands in League A, in a bid to secure qualification via the group stage.
Tue, 3rd March (18:30): Republic of Ireland v France (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Sat, 7th March (19:45): Netherlands v Republic of Ireland (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Wales
Elise Hughes & Hayley Ladd
Hughes and Ladd have two qualifiers in March, first going away to the Czech Republic on the 3rd March, before hosting Montenegro on the 7th March.
The Czech Republic game, which will be played in Uherske Hradiste, is Wales' first competitive fixture since Euro 2025 - the first women's major tournament the team had qualified for.
Unless they finish bottom of their group, Wales will progress to a play-off campaign in order to secure a place at the tournament.
Tue, 3rd March (17:30): Czech Republic v Wales (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Sat, 7th March (15:30): Wales v Montenegro (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Jamaica
Allyson Swaby
Swaby will join up with the Reggae Girlz as they take on Nicaragua in their CONCACAF qualifiers.
It may prove to be a decisive clash as Nicaragua lead the qualification group with six points from two games, ahead of Jamaica who sit second with three points.
Swaby recently spoke about the pride she feels when representing her country, you can read that piece here.
Mon, 2nd Mar (23:00): Nicaragua v Jamaica (CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers)
Scotland
Kirsty Howat
Palace's number ten has been selected as part of Melissa Andreatta's squad, as they take on Luxembourg in a World Cup qualifying double-header.
Howat bagged a brace for Scotland in their last game, scoring two goals within four minutes against China in December.
Tue, 3rd March (19:30): Luxembourg v Scotland (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Sat, 7th March (17:00): Scotland v Luxembourg (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Suriname
Suriname currently sit top of their CONCACAF qualification group, with a clash against Haiti awaiting on the 3rd March.
Haiti are no pushovers however, boasting the likes of Lyon's Michelle Dumornay and Birmingham City's Batcheba Louis.
A win in Paramaribo could prove decisive for Weerden and her team, as they target a first-ever appearance at the World Cup.
Tue, 3rd March (20:00): Suriname v Haiti (CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers)
England Under 20's
Eve Annets, Lola Brown & Lucy Newell
England have already booked their place at the 2026 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup in September, but will play three games in Spain to prepare for UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championship qualifying.
They take on Spain, the Netherlands and Mexico at the Albir Garden Resort in Alicante.
Sat, 28th Feb (11:00): England U20's v Spain U20's (Friendly)
Tue, 3rd March (14:00): England U20's v Netherlands U20's (Friendly)
Fri, 6th March (11:00): England U20's v Mexico U20's (Friendly)
Belgium
Justine Vanhaevermaet
After the late heartbreak against Ireland last year, Belgium's qualification route to the 2027 World Cup has been made slightly more difficult.
They will need to avoid finishing bottom of their group in order to secure a play-off.
They are in Nations League Group B, and will take on Israel in a double-header as they look to qualify for a first-ever World Cup.
Tue, 3rd March (18:30): Israel v Belgium (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
Sat, 7th March (16:00): Belgium v Israel (UEFA World Cup Qualifiers)
New Zealand
Indiah-Paige Riley
Indiah-Paige Riley will join up with the Football Ferns, as they take on Samoa, the Solomon Islands, and American Samoa in their OFC World Cup qualifiers.
It's going to be a busy schedule for Palace's number 20, with 15,000 kilometres separating London and Honiara - the capital of the Solomon Islands and the location of all three games.
Fri, 27th Feb (02:00): Samoa v New Zealand (OFC World Cup Qualifiers)
Mon, 2nd March (06:00): Solomon Islands v New Zealand (OFC World Cup Qualifiers)
Thu, 5th March (02:00): American Samoa v New Zealand (OFC World Cup Qualifiers)
The team will then return to face Nottingham Forest at home on Sunday, 15th March in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.
Click the button below to get your tickets, as Jo Potter's side push for promotion!