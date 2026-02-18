Qualifiers for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil are the focus for the majority of Palace's internationals.

The Eagles will represented across the world, with Palace players competing in UEFA, CONCACAF and OFC qualifiers over the next month.

Meanwhile, Palace's England Under-20's will travel to Spain, as they build towards the final round of qualifying for the UEFA Women’s Under-19 European Championship, as well as the FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup taking place in Poland in September.

Read below to find out more!

All kick-off times listed below in GMT.