Crystal Palace Women's new arrival Jamie-Lee Napier sits down for her first interview, sharing her excitement, career path, and what she hopes to achieve in red and blue.
Speaking exclusively to Palace TV, Napier expressed her delight at finally arriving in South London.
She began the interview by talking about where it all started, her hometown of Glasgow.
She said: "I actually started my career in Scotland, played for Celtic for 10 years, worked my way through the academy there, and played for Scotland at under-age levels, from Under-15s up to Under-19s.
"I then moved to Hibernian for two years where I gained a lot more experience playing in the Champions League and winning some trophies. I also got my first senior call-up to the Scotland national team there, so that was great."
Napier's career then took her south of the border, where she signed for Emma Hayes' Chelsea.
Napier said: "I then got my move over to Chelsea where I signed my first professional contract, and I think it was a great experience for me to be involved with those players and the club.
"I learned a lot there, but I just thought it was time for a move to go to London City Lionesses, play in the Championship, and get some game time under my belt.
"I learned a lot there, both on and off the pitch, and then I carried that with me to my most recent club, Bristol City, where we played in the WSL. Playing against some of the top players – I think all that makes yourself even better.
"And then, most recently, just playing in the Championship where the league's so competitive. So, I've got a lot of experience both playing in the WSL and Championship, and I'm looking to bring that to Palace."
Explaining her decision to join the Eagles, Napier highlighted the club's ambition and the positive feedback she had received.
She said: "After seeing the facilities, and knowing quite a lot of the girls here already, I've heard nothing but good things.
"I had a really good conversation with Jo [Potter], and I think both the club and me, we share similar values and have the same goal and ambition.
"So, I think that was really important for me, I've heard really good things about Jo, and I think I'll learn a lot from her. I really want to kick on and develop even more, and I think this is the best place for me to do that."
Familiar faces within the Palace squad are set to play a significant role in her transition.
She said: "Yeah, I think it's massive, I think it's always good knowing a few familiar faces coming into any club, so it makes the transition really easy.
"I've played a lot of football with some of the girls before, mostly Shae [Yañez] and Hayley [Nolan]. We played a good few years at London City together, and we had really good connections on and off the pitch.
"So, I think it's really important, and knowing Chloe [Arthur], one of my other fellow Scots, it just makes it easier. And I think once you're settled off the pitch, it only just helps you on the pitch."
Napier's extensive experience in both the WSL and Championship is something she believes will greatly benefit Palace.
"Playing in the WSL, I'd say it's one of the most competitive leagues in the world. So, I think being able to play there and challenge myself weekly against some of the best players and best teams, I think only helped me grow as a player.
"Having to adapt to different things, it's helped me grow as a person as well off the pitch. The WSL is so, so competitive. You never know what's going to happen. So, I think I'm well adapted, and I've got a lot of experience to bring here and implement at Palace and help us in whatever way that is."
When asked about her goals for the future, Napier's primary focus is on personal and professional development.
"I think just developing both as a player and a person, learning a lot and just creating memories with this team.
"Sharing that same ambition and taking this club back to where it belongs in the WSL."
Finally, when asked what fans can expect from her, Napier was clear: "I'd say firstly, I'm a big competitor, and I want to win in everything I do.
"On the pitch, you can expect someone who's got a lot of energy, very tenacious and hardworking, and wants to give their all for the team. And I think off the pitch, I like to just have a laugh and just mingle with everyone."