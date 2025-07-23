You can now be there for all of our 11 home games in the BWSL2, with Season Tickets now on-sale!

Speaking exclusively to Palace TV, Napier expressed her delight at finally arriving in South London.

She began the interview by talking about where it all started, her hometown of Glasgow.

She said: "I actually started my career in Scotland, played for Celtic for 10 years, worked my way through the academy there, and played for Scotland at under-age levels, from Under-15s up to Under-19s.

"I then moved to Hibernian for two years where I gained a lot more experience playing in the Champions League and winning some trophies. I also got my first senior call-up to the Scotland national team there, so that was great."

Napier's career then took her south of the border, where she signed for Emma Hayes' Chelsea.

Napier said: "I then got my move over to Chelsea where I signed my first professional contract, and I think it was a great experience for me to be involved with those players and the club.

"I learned a lot there, but I just thought it was time for a move to go to London City Lionesses, play in the Championship, and get some game time under my belt.

"I learned a lot there, both on and off the pitch, and then I carried that with me to my most recent club, Bristol City, where we played in the WSL. Playing against some of the top players – I think all that makes yourself even better.

"And then, most recently, just playing in the Championship where the league's so competitive. So, I've got a lot of experience both playing in the WSL and Championship, and I'm looking to bring that to Palace."