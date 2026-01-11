Palace Women played four games and won three in December, with the only defeat coming to UEFA Women's Champions League holders Arsenal in the Subway Women's League Cup quarter-final.

An Adobe Women's FA Cup win over Lewes was sandwiched by wins over Birmingham City and Bristol City in the Barclays Women's Super League 2, as the Eagles climbed to fifth in the table.

As a result, Manager Jo Potter won the WSL2 Manager of the Month award for December, and there was a Player of the Month nomination for striker Kirsty Howat as well.

Reflecting on what it meant to win the award, Potter said: "It's a credit to my staff, first and foremost, and to every single player that was in and around the squads that week.

"I think it was deserved for the whole team and the whole squad."