"There's a lot of good things to work on. It's just those final little bits. We want a little bit of luck.

"We want a little bit of reward sometimes and we're hoping that will come soon. So we need to stick with it and keep pushing forward," she said.

Looking at what the squad can improve on against Ipswich, Potter said: "We want to be at the forefront of our own outcomes, and we're not quite there yet. We can see there's lots of signs.

"We're playing some really good stuff, it's just that final little piece that we've got to clean up.

"We keep conceding. We don't concede many corners and things like that but the goals are going in.

"So we keep saying it week in, week out. We've got to clean up. We've got to be a little bit more clinical."

