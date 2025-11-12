Palace Women were undone by two first-half goals at the VBS last Sunday, and despite a strong second-half where Kirsty Howat halved the deficit, the Eagles just could not find a way through the Blades' defence.
Speaking on the Sheffield United performance, she said: "We should be winning these games, but we're not and that's football. So it's a hard moment that we're in. We've got to stick together.
"We've got to keep this group together and keep it tight because actually I thought the reaction in the second-half was outstanding from our players, for them to be 2-0 down and come out and still show that level of desire and commitment and dominate the game."