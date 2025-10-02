Describing the emotions after full-time against Durham, Potter admitted the final feeling was one of relief coupled with disappointment, given the control Palace had in the game.

Durham took the lead late on through Beth Hepple, before an injury-time Elise Hughes equaliser rescued a point for the Eagles.

Potter said: "It was tough because, under the circumstances, we were relieved to come away with a point in the end.

"But ultimately we were disappointed in not taking all three because we felt like we were in total control of the game, creating many, many opportunities and a lot of goalscoring chances that we didn't take.

"It's not an easy place to go, so we take a point and we move on for the next game."

Potter confirmed that despite the recent fixture congestion, morale remains high and the focus is sharp heading into the weekend.

Reflecting on the mood in training this week, Potter said: "It's been really good, it always is in general, the girls are motivated, they've got their collective goal which we all have, and they want to be winning games, so they’re putting in the hard work.

"It's been a tough three-game week like it has for everybody, but they've got back in and we have been doing things the right way and we have had some really good training sessions, so we're in a good space."