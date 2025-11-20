Potter also gave an update on the squad, with some key players returning to fitness for the Eagles.
"Last week was just a little bit too soon for Molly [Sharpe], but she's training fully this week. So are Lola [Brown] and Zara [Bailey].
"We're hoping to see those three come back into the matchday squad this weekend. Obviously, on limited minutes, depending on how the game or what that looks like game plan-wise.
"That is a huge bonus for us - having some quality come back into the squad to strengthen and now being able to look at a few different options too," Potter said.
Finally, she looked ahead to the game in the Subway Women's League Cup against Leicester on Sunday.
"We're going out there to compete. Regardless if it's WSL1 or WSL2, I think you can see the gap closing so much.
"WSL1 is so much closer now. You can see the teams that are sat mid-table on 10, 12 points. If that was the same case over the last few years, they'd have been bottom of the league.
"When Durham play Liverpool, it's a close game. We play London City, it's a close game - we actually felt that we should have won that game with the amount of chances that we created.
"You want to test yourself against the best and show that should you be there, that you can compete at that level.
"Doing it on a regular basis is a different thing. But it's a normal, regular game for us - we want to go out there and try to win the game, and put on a good performance."
