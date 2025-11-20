Goals from Ashleigh Weerden and Abbie Larkin secured a 2-1 away victory at Ipswich on Sunday, moving the Eagles up to eighth place in the Barclays Women's Super League 2.

Talking about the significance of getting a win in the league, Potter said: "Yeah, it was massively important. There's no shying away from that fact. We know how important winning week in, week out is.

"We were always confident within the group and within ourselves that we can achieve it and we are every single week, but it was just nice to get those three points.

"And you can see what a difference it makes to the league table just by winning one game. So that's our aim now, game after game, to keep climbing that table and keep improving on performances."

Both Palace goals on Sunday were emphatic to say the least, with Potter commenting on the quality of the finishes.

She said: "I keep saying it time and time again, we don't score rubbish goals. We only score good goals. I'd take a few more rubbish ones, ricochets, however they go in.

"I really don't mind. But when we score, we score some excellent goals. We keep saying that we don't get the rub of the green on a lot of things.

"But I think our quality shines through at certain times. We're looking for more of the same and I'll take a few more scrappy ones along the way should we get them!"