Palace took the lead against London City Lionesses in a dominant first-half at the VBS, but the newly-promoted Women's Super League side scored two second-half goals to claim a narrow 2-1 win in the first game of the 2025/26 Subway Women's League Cup campaign.

Reflecting on the game, Potter said: "We're disappointed, actually, because I thought we were excellent first-half. I thought we did enough to get something from that game.

"We looked threatening going forward, our structure looked brilliant, and we picked that up again from Sunday. There's a lot of positives to take. You can tell that we're growing and we're trying to play a certain way. It's going to take a while, but it's coming together nicely."

Potter expressed immense pride in the squad's effort, specifically highlighting the tactical execution from her players.

"I was immensely proud of every single player that stepped on that pitch tonight. I thought they all ran their socks off, listened to us and took parts of our training into the game.

"We were better in possession tonight than we were on Sunday against a higher level of opposition," she said.