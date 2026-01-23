The Palace boss reflected on last weekend's FA Cup defeat to Chelsea, and lamented the fine margins that cost the Eagles at Kingsmeadow.

She said: "Chelsea went really strong. We wanted them to go strong as well. We wanted to test ourselves.

"You want to put yourself against the best. We did well in large parts. It was just those fine little margins that let us down in the end.

"We're going to have to suffer a lot in moments. It's good practise for us to be able to do that.

"We spend a lot of time in possession when we play in our league, so it's good for us to have these moments."