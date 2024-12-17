After an unforgettable 2024, supporters are invited to get behind the Eagles as they face the best teams in the country, in what promises to be an action-packed second half of the season.

Half-Season Tickets provide access to all six of Palace Women’s remaining home league fixtures in 2024/25, including key clashes against Tottenham Hotspur (Sunday, 26th January) at the VBS Community Stadium and Arsenal (Sunday, 30th March) at Selhurst Park.

Packed with family-friendly entertainment, Palace Women home matchdays are more than just football, there really is something for everyone.