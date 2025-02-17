Defender Josie Green shared her thoughts on Palace Women’s 3-1 loss to Manchester United, acknowledging the challenge of facing a strong side but remaining optimistic about the remainder of the season.
Speaking to Palace TV, Green said: "Yeah, it was a really tough game. I thought first half we went in at a really good place to go in 1-1 level.
"We got ourselves in the game, but we knew it was always going to be tough to come here.
"They've got a good record at home and they're a really tough side and they're on a roll. So it was going to be tough to see out the defeat, and we've got things that we need to work on.
"But there are periods of the game that we can take into our upcoming matches for sure."
Looking ahead, Green emphasised the importance of maintaining team morale and preparing for the next fixture following the international break.
"Yeah, I think we're just going to have to take it game by game. Focus on our game after the international break and really go away and reflect.
"We've got a bit of time now to reflect, people are going away on international duty. Just take that time to see where we can do better and when we come back in, just ready to hit the ground running."
Green will be heading off to represent Wales, alongside teammates Elise Hughes and Lily Woodham, and spoke about her excitement for the upcoming matches.
She said: "Yeah, always excited to meet up with the group. It was a great camp last time, qualifying for the Euros and now we've got Nations League.
"So we've got some big games in there coming up and excited to build on what we've already done there. I'm looking forward to being back with the Wales group."
Palace Women return to action on the 2nd March with a huge home fixture against Liverpool in the Barclays Women's Super League.