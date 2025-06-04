Republic of Ireland

Abbie Larkin

It was a very successful international break for Abbie Larkin, as Ireland managed to win their final two Nations League games in League B.

She first started in Ireland's comeback win in Istanbul, with Emily Murphy's late winner sealing an impressive 2-1 victory away from home.

Larkin played 60 minutes on the right-wing before being replaced by Saoirse Noonan.

She then started on the left-wing against Slovenia and played 80 minutes, with Noonan's goal in the 19th minute earning Ireland a 1-0 win in Cork.

Because Slovenia ended with a superior head-to-head record, Ireland finished second in Group 2 and will not be automatically promoted.

Instead, Carla Ward's team will face a third-placed team from the top tier in a play-off to compete for a place in League A.