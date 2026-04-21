Vanhaevermaet recently sat down with Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws to discuss her recent pregnancy announcement, how she has been supported, and the World Cup next year in Brazil.

She became the second Palace player to announce their pregnancy their year, after Josie Green's earlier announcement in January.

Vanhaevermaet spoke about the reaction she received when she told her teammates.

She said: "The reactions were beautiful.

"My partner Thomas (De Jonghe, who formerly worked as a physio for Club Brugge) and I are a bit overwhelmed by all the congratulations we’ve received, including on social media.

“Everyone is thrilled and very curious. We get a lot of questions - 'How is it going? What happens now? Are you still allowed to train?'

"I enjoy sharing those things. I’m even considering doing that on Instagram, to show that you can indeed still play football while pregnant.”