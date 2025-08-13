Speaking exclusively to Palace TV, new Palace arrival Justine Vanhaevermaet expressed her delight at joining the club, sharing her thoughts on her style of play, her international experience, and what she's excited to do in London.
She joins after a four-year spell in the WSL, first joining Reading in 2021 before joining Everton in 2023.
The midfielder has also competed at the highest levels across Germany, Norway, and her home country of Belgium, and she believes that this experience will be a huge benefit at Palace.
She said: "When you come into a group of new people with a lot of different cultures, I think it's easier to adapt to the different cultures that everyone is coming from."
Describing her playing style, the 6'1 midfielder said: “I think I'm quite physical and I run a lot; I like to implement that physical side of myself into my play.”
Vanhaevermaet, who has represented Belgium 77 times, reflected on what it means to play for her country.
She said: "My favourite career moments were both at the Euros with Belgium. It's the biggest honour to represent your country at the Euros. It's a massive tournament and a big honour.
"We were very disappointed that we went home after the group stages [Euro 2025].
“We wanted to get further in the tournament. But although we didn't succeed in that part, I think we played some really good football and showed our identity.”
The midfielder also fondly recalled her goal against Spain in a 6-2 thriller in the Stockhorn Arena in Thun.
"Yeah, it was massive, I know I'm quite big on set-pieces and then to score against the world champions was big.
“With my family in the stands, it's hard to describe that feeling afterwards," she said.
Aside from her footballing ambitions, she's also keen to get to know her new home.
She said: "I'm really excited to just discover the city, just stroll around, find some good coffee shops and some good places to eat.
“And then obviously also the cultural part, maybe go and watch some theatre! I'm really excited to be here for a long time."
Concluding the interview, Vanhaevermaet gave fans a taste of what to expect from her on and off the pitch: "I hate losing, so I hope and I'm sure we're going to win a lot.
“And then off the pitch, I just like to meet the fans and have a little chat after the game.”