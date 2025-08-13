Tickets for the 2025/25 BWSL2 season are now on-sale, meaning that you can secure your spot for our first home game of the season, against Southampton, on 14th September (14:00 BST). You can get your tickets for that game here!

She joins after a four-year spell in the WSL, first joining Reading in 2021 before joining Everton in 2023.

The midfielder has also competed at the highest levels across Germany, Norway, and her home country of Belgium, and she believes that this experience will be a huge benefit at Palace.

She said: "When you come into a group of new people with a lot of different cultures, I think it's easier to adapt to the different cultures that everyone is coming from."

Describing her playing style, the 6'1 midfielder said: “I think I'm quite physical and I run a lot; I like to implement that physical side of myself into my play.”