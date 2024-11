Despite a challenging opening to the season, Palace find themselves in 10th. A win on Sunday could potentially move the side up to 7th in the league.

Kaminski said: “I'm grateful for points on the board, but I know full well that the squad is capable of taking more.

"Our focus is on maintaining momentum, putting in consistent performances week after week, and never taking anything for granted.”

Looking ahead to the match against Aston Villa, Kaminski said: “Villa had a positive performance against Manchester United, showing tactical discipline and creating problems at the back.

"Their position in the table might not fully reflect their capabilities. We’ll need to account for their threats while trusting in our own defensive organisation and attacking strategies.”