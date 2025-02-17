Despite the defeat, Kaminski praised her side's resilience and defensive organisation, but acknowledged that there are still areas for improvement.

She said: "Obviously we lost the game, we've got to look at the set-piece at the end as well. I think it was a little bit easy for them, although it is a good goal.

"They were great in terms of the way they kept at us for the whole game, but I really feel like our defensive performance, especially in the way we turned the ball over, we caused them some problems.

"We're going to need that in the coming weeks because I really thought towards the back end of the first half, we were in a game, we were doing really well.

"We had a loose chance in the second half that I think on another day maybe we could put away and make the most of, but unfortunately it didn't fall for us today.

"Overall, it was a performance that we can build off the back of."