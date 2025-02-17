Laura Kaminski reflected on Crystal Palace Women's 3-1 defeat to Manchester United in the Barclays Women's Super League, taking plenty of positives despite the result at Leigh Sports Village yesterday.
Speaking to Palace TV after the game, Kaminski said: "We did well to come back in it. 1-1 at half-time, we knew we had something to hold on to, it was in the game.
"I think the overall performance we're quite happy with, but it's individual errors and little pieces that we're missing.
"Maybe on the ball sometimes we cause our own mistakes, so we'll go away and look at that, but I think we can be quite proud to come here away from home and put a performance in like that."
Despite the defeat, Kaminski praised her side's resilience and defensive organisation, but acknowledged that there are still areas for improvement.
She said: "Obviously we lost the game, we've got to look at the set-piece at the end as well. I think it was a little bit easy for them, although it is a good goal.
"They were great in terms of the way they kept at us for the whole game, but I really feel like our defensive performance, especially in the way we turned the ball over, we caused them some problems.
"We're going to need that in the coming weeks because I really thought towards the back end of the first half, we were in a game, we were doing really well.
"We had a loose chance in the second half that I think on another day maybe we could put away and make the most of, but unfortunately it didn't fall for us today.
"Overall, it was a performance that we can build off the back of."
With the February international break ahead, Kaminski emphasised the importance of recovery while supporting those staying behind at the club.
"We've got a lot going away on international duty which is great, so there's a lot of progress for the club.
"At the same time, the ones that stay with us we'll look after and make sure that we're doing everything right around them, helping them in terms of supporting their development and making sure that we make the most of the time.
"We'll be ready to regroup for a big block when we get back."
Palace Women return to action on the 2nd March with a huge home fixture against Liverpool in the Barclays Women's Super League.