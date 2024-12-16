Head coach Laura Kaminski praised her team’s resilience and the defensive display after Crystal Palace Women’s narrow 1-0 defeat to Manchester United at the VBS Community Stadium, but admitted it was another opportunity missed for points.
She said: “We could have got more out of the game today.
“Again, points dropped for us. But I’ve never seen this team defend or play like that against a world-class side.
"Some teams have been here for 10 years, and we’ve been here for 10 games. The tide has got to turn in our favour.”
Palace impressed with their discipline and ability to stifle United’s attack, limiting them to few clear-cut chances throughout the match.
However, it was one costly moment that proved decisive.
“We’ve got to look at ourselves in those moments, not to be quite as naïve.
“We’ve got enough experience now to manage those situations better. But I am so proud of the whole squad today. The players were absolutely phenomenal.
"That level of defending has got to be our minimum standard,” Kaminski said.
The timing of the goal, just before half-time, was particularly difficult to take, but Kaminski was full of praise for her team’s response after the break.
She said: “At half-time, it was just us in our moment, and they came out ready to attack the second half.
"They really took the game to them, and the last moments were very shaky for Manchester United.”
While frustrated by the result, Kaminski highlighted the progress made by her side in such a short time.
She said: “It shows how far we’ve come to hold a team like that to 1-0.
"We’re narrowing the gap every week, and if we keep playing with this grit and resilience, the points will come.”
Palace Women will now have some time to recuperate over the Christmas break, with the next fixture being Sheffield United at home in the Adobe Women's FA Cup on Sunday, 12th January at 12:00.