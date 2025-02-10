Speaking to the media after the game, Kaminski said: "It's amazing, it's a credit to the players that have been in and around this season and also from a club perspective.

"The investment and support from the club has shown through to make this happen."

Palace secured their place in the quarter-finals with a strong second-half performance, something Kaminski was keen to emphasise after a sluggish first 45 minutes.

"Sometimes our results this season have been so narrow that progress has been overlooked.

"At the end of the day, we've taken no points in some league games, but week-by-week, the group and the club are making real strides," she said.