With cold weather conditions forecasted, the change has been made to help ensure the game can safely go ahead as planned.

The match at the VBS Community Stadium will see Palace enter the competition in the fourth round, facing familiar opponents in the Blades, who advanced after a 2-0 victory over Liverpool Feds.

Fans are encouraged to update their plans to reflect the new kick-off time and continue showing their fantastic support as the Eagles aim to progress in the prestigious cup tournament.

In accordance with the change in kick-off time, turnstiles will now open at 13:00.

