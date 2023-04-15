Palace come up against a Birmingham City side who inflicted their only defeat in their last four matches – at St Andrew’s a month ago.

Reilly admitted: “We were beaten last time, but in the second-half, we changed what we were doing and we came out a lot faster and stronger.

“Hopefully we can start the game that way this time so we’ve got a chance of winning. We both know how each other play, but hopefully we’ll win the battle and get the three points.”

Palace sit fifth ahead of the game, but could mathematically still finish as high as second in the table, should other results in the final three match rounds go their way.

Reilly explained: “Obviously promotion is our goal. This year’s been a really good building block for us. We had 15 new players at the beginning of the season, but you can see how well we are playing together now, fighting as a team.

“The girls are great here. It’s probably the best team environment I’ve been in. We’d all love to get promoted in the long term, but just finishing as high up the league as we can is important this year.

“We want to get three points every weekend, but everyone does. We want to win as many games as we can and keep improving our performances and the bonds between us in the team.”

*Please note that women’s matches take place at Hayes Lane, rather than Selhurst Park, and that ticket prices will increase on matchday for purchases made both online and at the stadium.