Kirsty Howat is embracing change. After a whirlwind move from Rangers to Crystal Palace, the forward is settling into life in the Barclays Women's Super League 2, with her sights set on promotion and the 2027 World Cup.
Howat spoke to the BBC this week ahead of Scotland's friendly double-header against Morocco and Switzerland, under new Manager Melissa Andreatta.
She talked about how quickly her move to Palace came about, saying: "It was crazy to be honest, I wasn't really actively looking to move. I was halfway through my time at Rangers, still had a year on my contract."
"I got a phone call on a Tuesday and by the following Monday, I was in London with my suitcase. It was like six days and I was down there. It was pretty crazy."
Despite the quick turnaround, Howat saw it as the opportunity she had always wanted.
"It was always something that I've wanted to do. At the age of 28, I was like, 'maybe it won't happen,' but I was fine because I was halfway at Rangers, winning trophies and stuff. But yeah, it was just an opportunity that I really couldn't turn down.
"There's a lot of hype, especially with potentially three teams able to get up to the WSL from our league with that playoff spot. So yeah, it was just an opportunity that I really couldn't turn down. And I'm so glad I've done it because it's been amazing so far," she said.
It's a little bit of a Scottish takeover down in London. I love it!—Kirsty Howat
A major factor in Howat’s decision was reuniting with Manager Jo Potter, whom she knows well from their time together at Rangers.
She said: "Yeah, that was probably one of the main things was Jo, I had a good relationship with her at Rangers, I knew how she worked, the style of play and stuff. So that made my decision a lot easier."
The project at Palace, getting straight back into the topflight after relegation, was also a massive draw. That, and the familiar faces.
Howat said: "We are looking to get straight back up, which is exciting, and yeah, there's a few Scots! I think there's five of us in total and it is nice to have friendly faces. I know them all on different levels through the years I've played.
"It's made it pretty smooth actually. It's been really nice to have all the girls and then obviously Jo there as well. I know how she works. It's a little bit of a Scottish takeover down in London. I love it!"
As a forward, Howat is always aiming to put the ball in the back of the net, using a benchmark from the Manager as her personal target.
"Jo, actually, when I was speaking to her, told me a stat that she'd worked out: the teams that get promoted, their strikers score about ten a season.
"So for me, I was like, 'well, that's quite a good marker to have' - and I'm on three already, which is a good start.
"I just want to keep playing, and keep scoring when I get those opportunities. You don't get many opportunities in this league, so then when they come about, you need to be ready," she said.
Melissa Andreatta joined as Scotland Manager in April, and Howat spoke about her impact on the squad.
She said: "It's been really, really positive, actually. Last camp was the first camp I had been in all season. It was also Mel's first camp, so it was nice to be in her squad from the start.
"But yeah, I think it's just been really positive, to be honest. Really high energy. Mel brings that. She's a really calm and caring person, but also really, really high energy and demanding as well, which is nice. It's a really positive environment."
Howat is also personally feeling the trust from the new Manager, which has been a huge boost to her confidence in the national setup.
She said: "She put me on the pitch for both games last camp, so yeah, that was important for me.
"It's a big step in itself, I've been in camps where I've not got a look-in before."
Scotland played the first of their two October friendlies on Friday, a 2-1 victory away in Morocco, and they host Switzerland in Dunfermline this evening.
The objective for Andreatta and the squad is clear: qualifying for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup in Brazil.
Speaking on these aspirations, Howat said: "Our ambitions are to get to the World Cup. And obviously the qualifiers start in February.
"So all eyes and all our focus is on building connections on and off the pitch and then leading into those February games."
Scotland kick-off against Switzerland tonight at 19:30 GMT, and UK viewers can watch the game on BBC Alba, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Scotland website.
