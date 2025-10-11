Howat and Molly-Mae Sharpe scored to put Palace two goals up against Newcastle last Sunday, before two late strikes saw Palace only come away with a point in Sutton.

Howat looked back to the Newcastle game, and talked about how the squad are keen to make amends this weekend.

She said: "Training this week's been really good since the Newcastle game. We had a really honest and open chat after the game and on Tuesday after we'd watched the game back and reflected.

"We were extremely disappointed with how the result went and the manner in which we drew the game, when we were 2-0 up.

"We have had some good, open and honest conversations since and we know that we can't let that lead slip. Since that chat, training's been really, really good and really competitive. Everyone has high energy and we're now looking forward to Sunday to be able to put it right."

The Scotland international joined Palace in the summer from Rangers in Glasgow, and she spoke about how much she's enjoying life in the capital and the competitiveness of the league.

"I'm loving life in London, it's a lot different to back home in Scotland but, yeah, it's a great city.

"I've loved exploring different parts of it and being at the club as well, the girls have made me feel so welcome so it's made life easy moving down here and moving away from home," Kirsty said.