It was Ladd's free-kick on 86 minutes that made the difference at Bramall Lane, after a resolute Sheffield United frustrated Palace for much of the game.

After coming on at half-time, Ladd stepped up to the free-kick and whipped the ball into the top corner beyond Sian Rogers.

She spoke to the media at full-time, and gave her thoughts on a memorbale debut for the club.

"Yeah, I can't believe it, to be fair!

"I'm really happy that we got the three points - I think it was hard-fought in the end, I think we did deserve it so I am just happy that we got it over the line and we're going back to London with three points," Ladd said.