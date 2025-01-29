Clarissa Larisey’s first taste of Barclays Women’s Super League football may have come in less-than-ideal conditions, but the Canadian forward was all smiles after making her debut for Crystal Palace Women against Tottenham Hotspur.
She said: “It was so great, and I’m so happy to come on and at least try to make something happen.
“I’m happy to be here and happy that I made my debut.”
The freezing rain and wind were a true introduction to English football, but Larisey took it in her stride.
“Oh my god, it was freezing—freezing, cold, rainy. But it’s England, so I expected it."
Looking ahead, Larisey is ready to give her all for the team.
She said: “I’m hoping to just come in and do everything I possibly can.
"I really like to run in behind, so I’m going to try to make as many runs in behind as I can. I love playing as a number 9 or a winger, and honestly, I like to defend too.
"I’ll do everything I can—hopefully score some goals, make some assists, and make things happen.”
Having completed her first full week with the squad, Larisey praised the welcome that she has received from her new teammates.
“Everyone’s made it so easy for me to settle in!
“Everyone’s been so kind and welcoming, so it’s been really great. I’m really blessed,” she said.
With her energy, versatility, and positive attitude, Larisey’s debut may just be the start of an exciting chapter at Crystal Palace.