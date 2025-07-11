It’s the last game of Group D in Euro 2025, and England will be facing The Dragons in what will be a must-watch game.

After their 4-0 demolition of the Netherlands, a win will secure England's spot in the quarter-finals.

For Wales, the challenge is significant: they not only need a victory over the Lionesses but must also win by four goals to progress.

Palace defender Josie Green has started both of Wales' games so far, and with progression looking unlikely for the Dragons, this game could prove to be Elise Hughes' only chance of playing at Euro 2025.

To mark this special occasion, we’re hosting an exclusive Crystal Palace-themed table experience, giving fans the perfect spot to come together, show their colours, and cheer on the teams.

How to get involved:

This is a ticketed event, and each ticket includes a drink token to redeem on the night.

£7.00 Ticket – Includes entry, a spot on the Crystal Palace table and a token redeemable for an alcoholic drink

£3.50 Ticket – Includes entry, a spot on the Crystal Palace table and a token redeemable for a soft drink or underage-friendly option

Just follow the link below and use the access code: CPFCfans to find your tickets and secure your spot!