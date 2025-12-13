Crystal Palace Women are travelling to Lewes on Sunday for the third-round of the Adobe Women's FA Cup, so lets revisit the last time the Eagles went to the Dripping Pan..
The 2023/24 season was ramping up to a dramatic conclusion, and Palace travelled away to Lewes FC for their final away game of the season.
After an invaluable 1-0 win against Birmingham City in the previous game, three points in East Sussex would all but guarantee promotion to the Women's Super League.
The Eagles needed to deliver, and deliver they did.
Palace set the tone early on, with Annabel Blanchard and Molly-Mae Sharpe going close, but it was Shanade Hopcroft who opened the scoring.
With 25 minutes on the clock, Lewes managed to clear their lines - but only as far as Hopcroft.
She chested the ball, flicked it over a Lewes defender, and struck it on the half-volley.
The ball whistled into the roof of the net, and Hopcroft was mobbed by her Palace teammates.
Voted as the Barclays Women's Championship Goal of the Month for April, it was a goal worthy of winning a title.
Palace were not done there though.
Soon after the restart, Chelsea loanee Lexi Potter picked up the ball and lofted an accurate pass in behind the Lewes defence.
The centre-back failed to clear, and there was Sharpe to collect the pass and prod the ball past the goalkeeper, and into the net.
Delight was written across her face as not only did her finish put Palace in control of the game, but it also put them one step closer to promotion.
Lewes pushed for a way back into the game but Demi Lambourne pulled off a string of fine stops to keep the score at 2-0.
The full-time whistle went, meaning that only an unlikely 22-goal swing on the final day could stop the Eagles from winning promotion to the topflight.
A 0-0 draw at Selhurst Park the following week confirmed Palace as the Women's Championship winners, and the Eagles earned their place in the WSL.
It's unlikely that Sunday's trip to Sussex will be quite as season-defining, but it will provide an opportunity for Jo Potter's side to make it four wins in a row in all competitions.
Tickets are still available for Palace's return to the Dripping Pan.
With kick-off set for 16:00 GMT on Sunday, 14th December - click the button below to secure your spot now!