The Eagles were equal to the WSL champions in the first-half, only to fall away in the second — a pattern Kaminski is keen to address.

“These nights are tough,” Kaminski told Palace TV.

“We have had back-to-back games against world-class opposition, and it is about as tough as it gets for a club who have just come up from the second tier.

“But I’m not making any excuses — we must be better after half-time, it’s as simple as that.”