The Women’s Championship outfit, who have already written club history by reaching the fifth round of the Adobe Women’s FA Cup this season, are now targeting an upset against Emma Hayes’ all-conquering Blues side at Kingsmeadow.

Chelsea have finished as Women's Super League champions in each of the last four seasons, and have won the FA Cup in the last three – including a 1-0 win over Manchester United at Wembley last May.

The tie, which kicks off at 14:00 GMT on Sunday (11th February), will be broadcast live on the FA Player and the @adobewomensfacup social channels (X/Twitter, Facebook and TikTok). Tickets are also available to purchase at the stadium.

With Kaminski’s Palace team sitting just three points off the top of the Championship table, and with a game in hand and just over a third of the season left to play, the Eagles hope it will not simply be a one-off facing a team the calibre of Chelsea.

“It’s the fifth round of the FA Cup and we’re really looking forward to the game,” Kaminski told Palace TV. “We’ll be travelling to Kingsmeadow and wanting the fans to have a great experience of the day.

“What an experience for the players, too – I know they're really looking forward to the day.

“We want to play these games week in, week out. As a group, that's where we want to go, and that's where we're destined to aim for.

“We keep pushing and we take every game week by week. We want to play in these games every week. What a fantastic challenge to play against one of the best teams in the country and one of the best teams in the world.

“We’re at the top end of the Championship, but that's a long way from the top of the WSL, so there's no doubt about it, it's going to be a tough day – but we'll get prepared, get ready, and we'll see where we sit.”