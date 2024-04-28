The Eagles sealed the 23/24 league title with a 0-0 draw against Sunderland in front of a club-record crowd at Selhurst Park on Sunday afternoon.

Kaminski, who has guided the club to a historic promotion in her first season in charge, told Palace TV: “It feels amazing. Congratulations to everyone involved. All the staff, all the players, everyone's been outstanding all year.

“I think this last month or so we've really gained momentum, which has put us in the position we're in today. But obviously today, they've got out of the blocks today and really tried to have a go.

“But overall, I can't thank everyone enough. Steve [Parish], Dougie [Freedman], the board, Grace Williams, all the staff, all the players have been absolutely class all year round.

“I think the fan experience is quality. To be here, this is our home. What a fantastic stadium and what a place to lift the trophy.”

Kaminski’s side have played with a sensational quality of football this season, averaging 2.5 goals per game and scoring 16 goals more than any other team in the division.

Nevertheless, despite winning four of their last five matches to seal their promotion bid amidst a challenging title race, Kaminski says her team never took anything for granted.

“We didn't speak about it in-house, we didn't speak about it publicly,” the head coach said of promotion. “What we wanted to do was play well week in, week out.

“We wanted to perform, we wanted to give our fans something to watch. And I think that's really boosted the amount of fans that are coming to our games, which is something to be proud of. We've done so well across the season, but we've played some beautiful football, which everyone is starting to join in and watch now.

“There's a lot being spoken about us at the moment, but quite rightly, because the players have played some outstanding stuff.”

Kaminski also achieved the historic feat in her first season as a head coach, having joined the club from Charlton – where she was assistant coach – at the beginning of the campaign.

“It's an unbelievable feeling,” she said. “But again, I couldn't have done it with everyone around me.

“I've been in the Women's game a long time and all I tried to do was take all my experience and all my learnings and just put it into a new project. And it just got going quicker than what anyone anticipated.”