Goals from Molly-Mae Sharpe, Ashleigh Weerden, Mille Gejl and My Cato helped Palace to a big win in their first game of the year.

Speaking to Palace TV after the match, she highlighted the team’s strong start.

She said: "The players came out quickly in terms of the first 15 minutes but we went a bit flat in the middle of the first half.

"Some kind words kept us going, and that response made a big difference.”