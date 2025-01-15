Head coach Laura Kaminski has heaped praise on Crystal Palace's ruthless attack, after a 6-1 rout of Sheffield United in the fourth round of the Adobe Women's FA Cup.
Goals from Molly-Mae Sharpe, Ashleigh Weerden, Mille Gejl and My Cato helped Palace to a big win in their first game of the year.
Speaking to Palace TV after the match, she highlighted the team’s strong start.
She said: "The players came out quickly in terms of the first 15 minutes but we went a bit flat in the middle of the first half.
"Some kind words kept us going, and that response made a big difference.”
Kaminski also spoke about the positivity in the dressing room at half time.
“Half-time was good and the messages we gave inside transferred well.
"The second half was really impressive and the subs gave me plenty to think about, which is always a positive. It’s great to see players coming on with fresh ideas.”
Reflecting on key moments, she singled out Weerden, who scored two and assisted another.
She said: “Ashleigh’s delivery caused chaos. The second goal—was it a cross or a shot? Either way, it was deadly.
"She’s a brilliant crosser, and we know how dangerous she can be in those scenarios. Her positioning and relentless pressure gave Sheffield a tough time tonight.”
Looking ahead, Kaminski emphasised the importance of recovery against of Sunday's Barclays Women's Super League game away at Arsenal.
“We’ve spoken about maintaining professionalism. No one should know if we’ve won or lost just by looking at us.
"Rest and recovery are crucial as we prepare for Sunday. The clinical finishing tonight was encouraging, but the next game will be different.
"We must stay composed, rebuild, and be ready for what’s next.”
