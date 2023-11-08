After Elise Hughes struck twice at either end of the first-half, and Shauna Guyatt scored her first professional goal with a thunderous effort from 30 yards, Kaminski told Palace TV: “I was really happy with the performance.

“We made a few changes, and that just shows how important that togetherness in the squad is. Everyone stepped up ready to perform, which was important.

“There were a few things we weren’t happy with in the performance against Charlton, and I was particularly impressed with how the players started the game today.

“I was urging them to get out of the blocks, take the game to Watford early, and I was really, really impressed with the reaction to those requests from the coaching staff and how, considering how many changes there were, delivered that plan excellently.

“If we look back at our previous performance we waited to concede before bouncing back. We went away, reflected on that and did a bit of work on it. I’m pleased with the reaction to that. This squad deserves better than that; if it applies itself early, the players on the pitch are always threatening to score.

“In terms of 3-0 at half-time, Watford have always got a threat with their wide players and excellent subs, and I thought our centre-halves and four under the ball performed excellently to ensure it was kept tidy in the second-half.

“If we’d conceded, the game could turn, so we worked hard to keep things tight and tidy. I was really impressed with the way Lexi Potter and Anna Filbey came on and tidied the game for us in midfield.”