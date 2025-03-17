Speaking to the media after the win, Smerud said: “Yeah, that was a really big one for us,

"Key game, a lot of pressure, and I’m really impressed by how the players dealt with it. Keeping calm and getting a win—it’s huge.

"I’m delighted and very impressed by the fight we’ve shown.”

Palace had to weather some early Villa pressure before taking control of the game. The timing of the goals proved key, but Smerud was more focused on the result than when the goals came.

“Of course, goals in these kinds of games mean a lot for momentum and confidence, so it was important.

“But as long as we got three and they got one, I don’t care when they come,” Smerud said.

The second half saw Palace defending resolutely under sustained pressure, a challenge that the manager expected given the circumstances.

“We had players coming in—Aniek [Nouwen] hasn’t played for 15 months. We’re really thin in the squad for this game.

"I knew it was going to be a rough second half with the wind and some tired legs.

“But that’s when you have to show the fight. That’s what this club is all for. That’s what I want to see, and boy did I get it.”