Leif Smerud hailed the fight and resilience of his team after Palace Women secured a crucial 3-1 victory over Aston Villa – his first win as manager.
Speaking to the media after the win, Smerud said: “Yeah, that was a really big one for us,
"Key game, a lot of pressure, and I’m really impressed by how the players dealt with it. Keeping calm and getting a win—it’s huge.
"I’m delighted and very impressed by the fight we’ve shown.”
Palace had to weather some early Villa pressure before taking control of the game. The timing of the goals proved key, but Smerud was more focused on the result than when the goals came.
“Of course, goals in these kinds of games mean a lot for momentum and confidence, so it was important.
“But as long as we got three and they got one, I don’t care when they come,” Smerud said.
The second half saw Palace defending resolutely under sustained pressure, a challenge that the manager expected given the circumstances.
“We had players coming in—Aniek [Nouwen] hasn’t played for 15 months. We’re really thin in the squad for this game.
"I knew it was going to be a rough second half with the wind and some tired legs.
“But that’s when you have to show the fight. That’s what this club is all for. That’s what I want to see, and boy did I get it.”
Nouwen’s return to football was made even sweeter as she marked her debut with a goal, and Smerud was full of praise for her contribution.
“I’m so delighted for her. She’s a fantastic player, and I really enjoyed how she came in. The calmness, what she brought to it.
"But it’s a team effort—there are people running so she can do what she does best. She was great, but so were many others.”
The Palace fans played their part, and Smerud acknowledged their importance heading into the final stretch of the season.
“They are really important, now it’s Everton away and then Arsenal here, and we’re looking forward to it.
"I hope everyone enjoyed today—even if we made it a bit nervous! But I hope people see the footballers, and I hope they come back.”
With the three points secured, Smerud’s focus is on maintaining momentum and continuing to build.
He said: “This should build belief, we’re on a journey, and this gives us more answers to work with going forward.”
Tickets for Palace Women's away game against Everton on Saturday 22nd March are available here!