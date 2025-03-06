In his first press conference as Crystal Palace Women manager, Leif Smerud spoke to the media ahead of their Adobe Women's FA Cup quarter-final clash with Chelsea.
"First of all, it's great to be here and to have this opportunity. It's an exciting challenge, and I'm looking forward to it," Smerud said.
Asked about his coaching style, Smerud highlighted his belief in teamwork and adaptability.
“As a person and as a coach, I think I’m a team guy. One of the biggest paradoxes and important things in the world is bringing the individual and the team together.
"I like to build good relationships with players and staff. I also like to hunt—the ball, the goals, and development. But you have to be brave, not stupid,” Smerud said.
With Palace battling to avoid relegation, Smerud was clear about his short-term goal.
He said: “My mission is quite clear. Short-term, it’s to stay in the league.
"But I’m also someone who likes to develop things long-term, so I want to improve the team as quickly as possible. For now, though, it’s about climbing the table.”
Chelsea, who are unbeaten in all competitions this season so far, will pose a huge challenge on Sunday in the FA Cup quarter-final.
Despite this, Smerud insists that his team must focus on themselves.
“Chelsea are a great side, and they’re huge favourites. But football is unpredictable. We can’t control everything, but we can control our approach, and I don’t want us to play with fear. We have to fight,” he said.
Smerud also addressed the mental challenges facing his squad. “It’s been a tough season. When you lose a lot of games, fear can creep in.
"I’ve told the players, let’s stop thinking about surviving and start thinking about fighting instead.
"The big challenge that I love with being a coach and a leader is that you actually need to know how to do it.
"It's one thing to write about it and talk about it, but you have to do it in action. That's what I find really inspiring and challenging, trying to affect it, to make a change and make a difference."
When asked about his approach and football philosophy, Smerud said: "I think it's important to be brave. We are in a situation now where we have very little to lose, but it's easy to start being scared.
"I think of those now, we need to try to fight. But there are many ways to hunt. You wouldn't hunt the lion on an open field, but you need to find a way.
"We can't control the outcomes, but we control what we do and how we approach it."
Finally, when asked about his connection to the club, Smerud was clear: “Football isn’t just about tactics; it’s about community. Palace has strong values, and that matters to me.
"You need to have a reason why people should care.”
As Smerud and Palace embark on this new challenge, his message is simple: “We need to be brave. We need to hunt. And we don’t quit.”
