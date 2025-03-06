"First of all, it's great to be here and to have this opportunity. It's an exciting challenge, and I'm looking forward to it," Smerud said.

Asked about his coaching style, Smerud highlighted his belief in teamwork and adaptability.

“As a person and as a coach, I think I’m a team guy. One of the biggest paradoxes and important things in the world is bringing the individual and the team together.

"I like to build good relationships with players and staff. I also like to hunt—the ball, the goals, and development. But you have to be brave, not stupid,” Smerud said.

With Palace battling to avoid relegation, Smerud was clear about his short-term goal.

He said: “My mission is quite clear. Short-term, it’s to stay in the league.

"But I’m also someone who likes to develop things long-term, so I want to improve the team as quickly as possible. For now, though, it’s about climbing the table.”