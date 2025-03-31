“We can control some things and others we cannot, of course, we need to do our bit.

"We tried today and couldn’t do it, but we have a few more chances, so we’ll go for them,” Smerud said.

Despite the result, the support at the VBS Community Stadium remained strong, something the Palace boss was keen to highlight.

He said: “The point of football is bringing people together and creating a good experience, and I’m really glad everyone showed up today.

“Women’s football is really growing, and we’re seeing that here at Palace too, we value that support a lot, even though we couldn’t give them what they wanted today.”

With an international break ahead, Smerud sees the next few weeks as a chance to reset and prepare for the final stretch of the season.

He said: “The biggest challenge has been injuries, we haven’t been able to train with the intensity and match-life scenarios I had hoped for.

"But I’m looking forward to getting everyone back and preparing properly for the last part of the season.”