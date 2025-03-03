Speaking to the media after the game, Smerud said: “Tight game, I think, Liverpool started a bit better than us. They got the goal on the corner, which can happen.

"Overall, I think it was tight. We had some better periods and could have gotten a goal as well.”

Palace found themselves on the back foot early on and went into the break a goal down, and Smerud admitted that Liverpool’s approach forced some mid-game adjustments.

“At half-time, I had prepared them for some scenarios and Liverpool came in one that we hadn’t prepared them for. So we just adjusted a little bit and I thought we came out better in the second half with regards to the tactical set-up.

"It’s always a bit difficult to adjust from the side in the beginning of a spell, because they don’t necessarily understand the concepts that I use. That’s normal, I think. But we managed to change the pressure and play out of their pressure better,” he said.