Leif Smerud reflected on a narrow 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in his first match in charge of Crystal Palace Women, acknowledging his side’s improved second-half performance while stressing the need for patience as the team adapts to his methods.
Speaking to the media after the game, Smerud said: “Tight game, I think, Liverpool started a bit better than us. They got the goal on the corner, which can happen.
"Overall, I think it was tight. We had some better periods and could have gotten a goal as well.”
Palace found themselves on the back foot early on and went into the break a goal down, and Smerud admitted that Liverpool’s approach forced some mid-game adjustments.
“At half-time, I had prepared them for some scenarios and Liverpool came in one that we hadn’t prepared them for. So we just adjusted a little bit and I thought we came out better in the second half with regards to the tactical set-up.
"It’s always a bit difficult to adjust from the side in the beginning of a spell, because they don’t necessarily understand the concepts that I use. That’s normal, I think. But we managed to change the pressure and play out of their pressure better,” he said.
Late on, Palace created big chances but couldn’t find an equaliser, with Liverpool goalkeeper Rachael Laws making a series of impressive saves.
Smerud said: “It’s about being more clinical in those moments, that’s football and you have to earn it.
"Today they were a bit better than us and we are of course disappointed with the result. But we go again, we will keep fighting.”
Since joining Palace on Saturday, Smerud has had little time to implement his ideas, but he is encouraged by what he has seen so far.
He said: “I’m a believer in habits and it takes a little bit of time to get it, but I was happy with seeing some of the things we managed to work on in the short time I’ve been here.”
Despite the result, he was quick to praise the supporters, who created a buoyant atmosphere at the VBS Community stadium on Sunday.
“Yes, I liked it. This is a proper English ground and the supporters were loud and clear and I value that a lot. We’re going to need their support going forward.
"It’s going to be a lot of important games and the supporters can turn those games a bit to our advantage,” he said.
Next up for Palace is a tough Adobe Women's FA Cup quarter-final clash against Chelsea at Kingsmeadow.
Smerud admitted: “I haven’t been thinking about anything more than until four o’clock today, but of course, that’s a great game to look forward to.
"A big challenge and the games you would like to play and challenge yourself. In the process, we want to expose ourselves and learn and grow and develop. Chelsea will be a nice experience.”
Palace Women kick off their FA Cup quarter-final against Chelsea at 14:30, on Sunday 9th March.