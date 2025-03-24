Reflecting on the match at Walton Hall Park, Smerud said: "Even though it doesn’t look like it on the scoreboard, it was quite a close game.

"But they scored first from a set-piece, and we faced their diamond midfield today, which forced us into adjustments that are difficult to make in play with a new team.

"Then they got the second goal just after half-time, which made things more difficult for us. But we had some good chances as well, and I think it’s important not to go too far down emotionally.

"There are things we did better in this game than we have before, and there are things we still need to improve. We are building and continuing in that process."