Tickets for our final home game of the season against Leicester are still available, and you can get them here!

Speaking on injuries, Smerud said: “No, not any new injuries. I think today in training we were the most we have been so it's a positive development.

"We have some uncertainties so we'll have to look when we get to Sunday. It looked really, really bad in the beginning, now it looks better and we could do a good training session today.

"Competition in the squad is a good thing."

Reflecting on the psychological impact of the club’s confirmed relegation, he offered a thoughtful assessment: “I think these situations are very interesting from a psychological perspective.

"I think going into the game we played where there was a lot at stake, you could see the pressure getting to us and a lot of uncertainty shows up.

"What's going to happen with me? What's going to happen with the club? What's next?

"I've told them that this is a great opportunity to learn from that. How do you deal with that kind of uncertainty?

"We are determined to show a different side of us after that performance on Sunday, which we didn't like at all.

"Then it's to see how different people cope in different ways. It's finding what you need to do now to start performing again.”