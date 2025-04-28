He said: "I think I said to the players in the game you don't always get exactly what you deserve but over a season you do.

"We haven't performed to the level we needed to stay in the league and to win today. So we have to learn from that.

"We will get back to it when we meet the players again later this week. In football it never stops, there are always new games and new seasons coming up.

"We have to come back, that's the main thing. We have to, the club and the team and everyone around the team, learn as best we can and come back. That's the focus."