The Women’s Football Awards are the biggest of their kind in Britain, celebrating the women’s game and recognising those players, staff, and others working hard to grow women’s football in every conceivable way.

Nicol has been recognised for her work at Crystal Palace over the last year with a nomination for the ‘Off the Pitch Award’, with is ‘presented to a hero who has shown dedication and passion for improving the beautiful game for women. This is an individual award that will be awarded to someone for their excellent and consistent work at any level of football or for one truly outstanding contribution’.

The award will be decided by a judging panel in April, with the ceremony itself taking place on Thursday, 30th May and hosted by Jamie Carragher and Eni Aluko.

Everyone at the club would like to congratulate Leigh for her nomination, and recognise her continued hard work and dedication to the club and women’s football as a whole.