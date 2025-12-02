Palace will make the trip to the Dripping Pan on Sunday, 14th December to face Women's National League South side Lewes FC at 16:00 GMT.

The fixture has been picked up for broadcast by TNT Sports 1, with kick-off time and more details announced below.

TNT Sports has started broadcasting live Women's FA Cup matches from the first-round proper and now Channel 4, for the first time as part of the new broadcast deal, will also simulcast one match live every round.

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Nottingham Forest is the other third-round clash that has been selected for broadcast.

The Eagles will be looking to go further than last season, when they reached a historic first-ever quarter-final against Chelsea.

Ticketing information for this game will be announced in due course.

Match Details

Lewes FC v Crystal Palace Women