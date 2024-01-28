With the Eagles in fine form, and Palace men's team not in action this weekend, another rip-roaring atmosphere is expected at the VBS Community Stadium in Sutton for the visit of Palace's great rivals.
Matchday will once again offer up fun for all the family, with turnstiles open at 13:00 GMT. As the ultimate family day out, a family of four non-Members (two adults and two children) can take advantage of a group offer and buy their tickets for just £25. Season Ticket holders and Members can book online in advance at even lower prices.
And for those not able to attend, the match will be shown LIVE and FREE on Palace TV from 14:00; you need only register and login to your Palace account to watch!