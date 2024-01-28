“We’re really excited," Potter told Palace TV. "Obviously we lost on Wednesday [in the League Cup], so we want to bounce back and put things right. Sunday’s a really big game - a derby. We’re really excited.

“Obviously derbies are extra special, but it’s another big game and we just want to take three points and do as well as we can in our league. Charlton are a very good side and doing very well, so it’ll be a big game.

“When you do lose, you want to put things right and bounce back. We’re just treating it as another game. We want to win it.

“You want to do as well in the league as you possibly can, but we need to take each game step by step and see how well we can do. Getting three points every week is a good step towards that.

“The fans will play a big part. The fans play a big part in every game, but especially with it being a derby, they’ll be really important."