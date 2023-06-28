The 24-year-old defender joined Palace in the summer of 2019 from Kent Football United and has developed greatly over four seasons in red and blue, making 59 appearances in the Women’s Championship and scoring five league goals.

Waldie was recently voted as the Championship’s Unsung Hero of the Season in the On Her Side awards, but has now opted to take up a new challenge elsewhere next season.

The defender said of the Palace supporters: “I’d like to say a big thank you to the fans for all of their support for me and the rest of the girls over the past four years. I’m going to miss looking up into the stand and seeing that sea of Palace flags – they’ve been like a 12th player for us, so thank you.”

Crystal Palace would like to warmly thank Lizzie for all she has done for the club over the last four years, and wish her well for her future career.