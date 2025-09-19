Which games are available?
All fixture dates and kick-off times subject to change. Kick-off times currently scheduled for 14:00 unless otherwise stated.
London City Lionesses (Women's League Cup) - Wednesday, 24th September (KO: 19:30): Buy now!
Newcastle - Sunday, 5th October: Buy now!
Sunderland - Sunday, 12th October (KO: 12:00): Buy now!
Ipswich Town (Women's League Cup) - Sunday, 19th October: Buy now!
Sheffield United - Sunday, 9th November: Buy now!
Birmingham City - Sunday, 7th December: Buy now!
Durham - Sunday, 25th January (KO: 12:00): Buy now!
Bristol City - Sunday, 8th February: Buy now!
Nottingham Forest - Sunday, 15th March: Buy now!
Charlton - Sunday, 29th March: Buy now!
Ipswich Town - Sunday, 5th April: Buy now!
Portsmouth - Sunday, 3rd May (KO: TBD): Buy now!