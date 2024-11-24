13 minutes later and Mille Gejl put Palace two goals ahead, with a powerful drive into the corner from outside the box.
Palace were on-top for much of the second half, with Annabel Blanchard coming close to a third with an effort from 20 yards out that narrowly missed the target.
Head coach Laura Kaminski made some changes in the second-half and Palace eventually ran out comfortable 2-0 winners in Sutton.
Palace: Majasaari (GK), Gibbons, Aspin, Arthur (Potter, 82), Everett, Sharpe (Riley, 82), Gejl, Larkin (Pritchard, 57) , Blanchard (Cato, 57) , Weerden, Atkinson (Stengel, 68)
Subs not used: Yañez, Woodham
Charlton: Whitehouse (GK), Newsham, N'Dow, Bradley, Filis (Brazil, 60), Hutton (Siber, 82), Barton (Muya, 60), Skeels, Bashford (Ademiluyi, 82), Roe (Pearse, 54), Primus
Subs not used: Gray (GK)