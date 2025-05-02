Got your ticket?

If it’s your first time visiting the VBS Community Stadium, we recommend reading our Supporters Guide to Sutton.

Before starting your journey, please ensure to have your match ticket downloaded on your mobile device and arrive early to avoid large queues at turnstiles when entering the ground.

Please note that large cameras/camera lens attachments are not permitted at the VBS Community Stadium. Supporters are also reminded that smoking and the use of e-cigarettes is prohibited inside the VBS Community Stadium.

Travel Disruption

We have been advised that, due to engineering work on some routes, there be will be no train service through West Sutton station on Sunday, 4th May.

Supporters are advised to allow extra time for their journey and check live travel updates before setting off.

What can I expect from matchday?

Arrive early and enjoy our Fanzone, opening from 12:30 (1.5 hours before kick-off) and packed with entertainment for all ages.

Situated just beyond the Collingwood Road Stand, the Fanzone is the ideal place for pre-match fun, games, entertainment and refreshments.

Matchday Schedule