Palace will be determined to end their home WSL campaign on a high note, as they face a Leicester side against which the Eagles earned a first-ever WSL win back in October.
Tickets for the match – which kicks off at 14:00 – are on general sale now.
Crystal Palace Women return to the VBS Community Stadium for one final time this season, as they host Leicester City in the Barclays Women’s Super League this Sunday (4th May) at 14:00 BST. Here’s how you can get your tickets and be part of the matchday experience!
If it’s your first time visiting the VBS Community Stadium, we recommend reading our Supporters Guide to Sutton.
Before starting your journey, please ensure to have your match ticket downloaded on your mobile device and arrive early to avoid large queues at turnstiles when entering the ground.
Please note that large cameras/camera lens attachments are not permitted at the VBS Community Stadium. Supporters are also reminded that smoking and the use of e-cigarettes is prohibited inside the VBS Community Stadium.
We have been advised that, due to engineering work on some routes, there be will be no train service through West Sutton station on Sunday, 4th May.
Supporters are advised to allow extra time for their journey and check live travel updates before setting off.
Arrive early and enjoy our Fanzone, opening from 12:30 (1.5 hours before kick-off) and packed with entertainment for all ages.
Situated just beyond the Collingwood Road Stand, the Fanzone is the ideal place for pre-match fun, games, entertainment and refreshments.
12:30 BST: Turnstiles and Fanzone Open
13:00 Line-ups announced
14:00 Kick-off!
Although all supporters at Selhurst Park matches will be seated, matches in Sutton will see supporters have the option of purchasing either a Seating Ticket – allowing them to reserve a specific seat within the VBS Community Stadium’s stands – or a Standing Ticket.
Standing Tickets are not restricted to specific areas. Supporters will be able to move around all terracing stands at the VBS Community Stadium, depending on availability.
If you are a supporter with any accessibility requirements, please contact our dedicated Disability Liaison Officer, Rhianna Odartey, either by email dlo@cpfc.co.uk or call 0208 768 6000. Limited parking is available for supporters with a blue badge.
Away supporters should be aware that there is a dedicated away section at each match in the WSL, with clubs responsible for selling seats to their own travelling supporters.
We recommend purchasing all tickets online, in advance of each match, to ensure you don’t miss out.
All tickets will be digital and will be emailed to the account holder before each game.
Tickets for the Leicester game will be sent out as PDF files, which can either be scanned on your phone at the gates, or printed off at home.
Seated
Standing
Crystal Palace v Leicester