Here's what she had to say...
Growing up with three older brothers in Australia I was the only member of an Aussie rules family to play football. At the age of five or six I tried every sport my brothers did, and then settled on the one they didn’t.
All the additional driving didn’t please my parents much, but I ended up joining Essendon Royals, my local club, and spending my first 10 years in football with them.
From there I moved up a step to Calder United and then progressed to the A-League Women with Melbourne Victory. I was lucky enough to win two Grand Finals, where the league’s top four compete in a play-off style competition to win the league title.
I’m not sure why football appealed to me when my family wouldn’t watch a match, let alone kick a ball, but it always stuck out. Today, football is pretty popular in Melbourne and a lot of young girls play it.