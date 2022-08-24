I was very comfortable in Melbourne but I’ve always felt being comfortable isn’t what’s best for me. To get the most out of myself I need to be in a situation where I’m uncomfortable and challenging myself a bit, so when I heard Palace were interested I thought I’d go for it.

I've got a few years left on my contract with Victory and will complete those when my time ends at Palace, but I'm looking forward to what this season holds.

Former Palace player Jeff Hopkins is manager at Melbourne Victory Women, and him being coach made the move much easier. He and I get along really well and he’s the main reason I’ve been able to progress so quickly.

He talks about Palace and if he had to send me anywhere, it’s easier that it’s to a club he has a lot of love for. He can’t speak highly enough of Palace and has told me how much he enjoyed it here, so he sent me away wishing me well.

On that note I should say that all the higher-ups at Victory made this possible because they agreed it would be best for me. I was really lucky that they let this come to fruition.

On Palace’s side, I spoke with club staff and they ran me through the values and long-term aims before I moved. Palace are trying to push the women’s game forward and are a massive club – even though not everyone in Australia follows football, they do know Crystal Palace. So it’s a big thing for me to join a club with that reputation and with ambitions to match.