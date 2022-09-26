Below, in a piece written for the matchday programme, she introduces herself to supporters after signing this summer.

At the start of the month Wales reached the play-off stage of the Women’s World Cup qualifiers, the furthest we’ve ever been in a major tournament.

I lived in north Wales for most of my life, even while playing with Everton and Blackburn Rovers, so moving down to London with Charlton Athletic was a massive change. I was used to a village in north Wales, and now I live in the biggest city in western Europe.

But I think it’s cool and, having made the move at a young age, believe it’s a really good life experience. Football takes you all over the world, so I’m glad I moved when I did.

I started with the national team through a regional setup, which is how it works in Wales. They split the country into sections – mine was north-east Wales – and you play as part of that squad against north-west Wales, or teams from England. If you do well enough you go on to play with north or south Wales, and then the national team pick players from there.