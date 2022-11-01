Whenever I played against Palace I faced a good side that was hard to break down and was able to finish high in the table. So when I left my last club, Leicester City, I got in touch with Dean Davenport and everything I heard made Palace sound like the perfect fit.
After spending seven years in Arsenal’s Centre of Excellence I signed my first professional contract with Leicester aged 17 in the Women’s Championship. With Aimee Everett and Annabel Johnson in the team we got promoted to the Super League in 2020/21, and after a season in the top-flight I felt I wanted to step back into the Championship to get more minutes under my belt.
Promotion is hard to navigate because you’re playing against world-class players, but the experience teaches you what you need to thrive at that level. At Palace we want to get promoted this season, and a lot of the girls have WSL experience.