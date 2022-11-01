I’m happy to have made the right decision to move to Palace because the atmosphere here is electric, but my first few weeks were quite tough. I joined as one of the final signings so missed a chunk of pre-season. That meant the girls had got to know each other on the pitch by the time I joined, and then after a couple of weeks I picked up an injury.

The support I had from everyone at the club was exactly what I needed. It was wonderful. I was focused on coming back, training hard and putting in the work, so I was delighted to make my debut earlier this month. Of course, being sidelined is part of the game and if you’re injured it’s your job to support the team, but it was hard to watch when I wasn’t able to play.

This squad has a fresh vision of what we want to do and everyone’s bought into it because they’ve joined with the same goal. We’re all pulling in the same direction and get on well as a group.

Promotion is of course an ambition, but we’re focused on the next match rather than the end goal. We take each week as it comes and prepare for every game so we can get the results required for what we want to achieve. It’s not all about promotion, it’s about getting three points every time we step out.