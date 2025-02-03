After her late equaliser salvaged a draw away at Brighton & Hove Albion, midfielder My Cato reflected on Palace Women's ability to bounce back after last week's disappointment.
Speaking to Palace TV, she said: “It was a tough game, like every weekend.
“But I’m just really, really happy that we fought hard and got a point here.”
Cato’s crucial equaliser in the 88th minute ensured Palace left with something to show for their efforts, and she gave credit to her teammate for setting up the goal.
“It was Lily [Woodham] who put in a really good cross, and I was in the box and just managed to put the ball in the goal,” she explained.
After the disappointment of conceding late against Spurs last week, Cato believes this result will give the squad a much-needed boost.
“This means a lot, we had a really tough weekend against Tottenham when we conceded in the last minute.
"So this means a lot, and we just need to keep fighting like we have done every week. I hope the points are going to come.”
Next up for Cato and the team is a home fixture in the fifth round of the Adobe Women's FA Cup against Newcastle United on Sunday, 9th February.