Speaking to Palace TV, she said: “It was a tough game, like every weekend.

“But I’m just really, really happy that we fought hard and got a point here.”

Cato’s crucial equaliser in the 88th minute ensured Palace left with something to show for their efforts, and she gave credit to her teammate for setting up the goal.

“It was Lily [Woodham] who put in a really good cross, and I was in the box and just managed to put the ball in the goal,” she explained.